Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves Secures Second Term In Office

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

7:13 AM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Republican Governor Tate Reeves has claimed a re-election win in a hard fought race against Democrat Brandon Presley.

The Democrat challenger, who is the second cousin of the late Elvis Presley, conceded Tuesday night.

Reeves’s campaign focused on job creation, low employment and improvements in education, while also painting Presley as a liberal backed by out-of-state donors.

45th President Donald Trump urged conservatives to vote for Reeves, touting his tough on crime policies and his love for the country.

Reeves spoke to supporters during his victory speech on Tuesday night, basking in the win and thanking the former president for his support.

Republicans have held the Mississippi governorship for the past 20 years.

They also hold all statewide offices and a wide majority in the legislature.

