Pelosi Says She Did Not Tell Biden To End His Campaign, Admits She Has Not Spoken To Him Since He Dropped Out

(L-R) U.S. President Joe Biden gathers with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) after signing The PACT Act in the East Room of the White House August 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Michaelangelo Hernandez

7:07 AM – Saturday, August 10, 2024

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has admitted that the Biden campaign was not on a path to victory, but continues to deny her involvement in the president’s decision to drop out.

The California representative admitted this during a recent interview to promote her new book.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) also said she has not spoken to Biden since he made his decision, and that if the press wanted to know if the two were “okay,” they would have to ask him.

“Have you spoken to President Biden since he dropped out?” anchor Dana Bash asked. “No,” Pelosi replied. “No, I have not.” “Do you hope to?” Bash followed up. “Is everything OK with your relationship?” “You’d have to ask him,” Pelosi answered. “But I hope so.”

In the meantime, reports have said Pelosi and other top Democrats called on Biden to drop out in private after his poor performance at the debate against Donald Trump in June.

