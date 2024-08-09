FBI And Maui Police Warn Public Of Potential Explosive Devices

A Maui police officer on August 11, 2023 in Wailuku, Hawaii. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

6:11 PM – Friday, August 9, 2024

Following the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Kahului and Pukalani areas of Maui, the FBI and Maui Police Department have launched an investigation.

The FBI and Maui Police Department are reaching out to the public for its help to solve why IEDs have been popping up around the island. IEDs come in various appearances. However, they typically resemble small, makeshift baskets.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities that could present a threat to public safety. If you see something suspicious in the road, such as an object that appears out of place, do not touch, drive over, or go near it for any reason. If possible, keep others away from the area and call 911 immediately,” an FBI spokesperson wrote in a press release.

Investigators have not disclosed the exact locations where the devices were found or the number of devices that have recovered. No injuries have been reported.

