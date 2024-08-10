Fmr YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Passes Away

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

8:33 AM – Saturday, August 10, 2024

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube, has passed away.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Wojcicki’s husband confirmed her death following a two-year battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer,” Dennis Troper wrote in a Facebook post. [Susan was] “not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many,” he continued. “Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken, but grateful for the time we had with her,” Troper said. “Please keep our family in your thoughts as we navigate this difficult time.”

Wojcicki played a vital part in Google’s early years, as she rented out her parent’s garage space to the company’s co-founders in 1998 before becoming their 16th employee.



However, she is best known for her time as the CEO of YouTube, a position she held for nine years after taking up the helm in 2014.



Wjocicki was 56 years old and is survived by her husband and five children.

Their family faced tragedy earlier this year after one of their children, Marco Troper, was discovered deceased inside of a dorm room a the University of California, Berkeley.

