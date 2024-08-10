Biden Approves Lethal Aid Package For Ukraine, Weapon Sales To Saudi Arabia

In this handout photo issued by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

The United States is sending weapons of war to Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The war pigs are feasting from their troughs.

On Friday, the Biden White House announced its latest lethal aid package to Ukraine. It is part of America’s $175 billion investment in the country.

Officials say Ukraine is being hit by attacks from Russia and needs all the support it can get from its allies.

“This would be our 63rd tranche of equipment since August of 2021, and the 10th since the president signed the National Security Supplemental in April,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said. “Included in this package are Stinger missiles, more 155- and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition, which has been instrumental, in anti-armor systems as well.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden announced he’s reversing his ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Biden campaigned on making Saudi Arabia a pariah state over its alleged involvement in the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Kashoggi and role in the devastating civil war in Yemen.

However, like all administrations, Biden’s capitulated to the kingdom on all things security.

Experts say the administration is also taking the middle eastern proverb, the enemy of

my enemy is my friend, to heart.

They say officials are trying to bolster ties with Saudi Arabia to help take on Iran.

This

comes as tensions between Iran and Israel are boiling over after Israel assassinated a top Hamas official in Iranian soil.

National security officials have been worried that Iran could strike at any moment.

“I’m certainly not going to speak to what Iran may or may not be planning,” Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. State Department said. “Other than to say, as we’ve said for several days now, and it’s been the, the, focus of our diplomatic engagements is we continue to make clear to Iran that they should not escalate this conflict. They should not take, any further escalatory steps, that those steps are not in their interests. They’re not in the interests of a, the wider region.”

In the meantime, it is unknown when lethal aid will be sent to Saudi Arabia or what weapons of war will be provided.

Biden seems to want his legacy to be marked by one thing, making sure America is the number one weapons peddler in the world.

