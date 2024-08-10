Los Angeles Pledges Car-Free 2028 Olympics

A general view as the LED screen, depicting the LA28 Olympics logo, is seen whilst Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President, and Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, speak at the LA28 Press Conference on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Main Press Centre on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

12:30 PM – Saturday, August 10, 2024

Los Angeles is going carless for the 2028 Olympic Games.

On Saturday, Mayor Karen Bass (D-Calif.) detailed at the Paris closing ceremonies her plans to make the City of Angels greener for the games.

Bass emphasized the importance of public transportation during the games, announcing

that public transportation will be needed to get to any of the venues.

In order to prepare for a smooth no-car games, Bass detailed new plans to improve and expand on current public transit.

“And so, we will be building out aspects of our public transportation system,” she said. “That’s not going to be enough. We’re going to need over 3,000 busses that will come, we will borrow from all around the country. And again, you can’t do that without cooperation on every level of government and I’m happy to say that we certainly have that.”

While there is no prohibition on driving to major venues around the city, Bass hopes to encourage the use of public transit as much as possible.

