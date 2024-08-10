Chiles Could Be Stripped Of Bronze Medal In Olympics Controversy Following CAS Ruling

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:45 PM – Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Saturday that the United States’ initial score inquiry regarding gymnast Jordan Chiles’ final floor exercise routine was submitted after the deadline.

As of Saturday morning, it is unclear what the score change means for Chiles’ bronze medal. With her score being reverted to the original 13.666, she returns to fifth place.

CAS determined that the inquiry submitted on behalf of Chiles was made after the one-minute deadline specified in the regulations and, therefore, has no effect on the final ranking.

After its ruling, CAS announced that the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) will determine the final ranking.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and USA Gymnastics released a joint statement stating that they were “devastated” by the ruling and that the inquiry was “filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules.”

Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu placed fourth in the floor final. Before the score change, she thought she won the bronze medal. She began to celebrate and pulled out the Romanian flag before she was bumped to fourth following the USA floor inquiry.

Following the news of the ruling, the Romanian Gymnastic Federation (RGF) celebrated by saying, “With one eye we laugh, with one we cry.”

