Over 85 Women File Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Doctor For Alleged Sexual Assaults

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:07 PM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

Over 85 women have launched a class action lawsuit against a former doctor accusing him of performing inappropriate breast and pelvic exams at different healthcare facilities.

The women filed the lawsuit against former doctor Derrick Todd in Suffolk Superior Court naming Todd, Brigham and Women’s (BWH), Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc., and Charles River Medical Associates after the doctor is facing three separate lawsuits for sexual assault.

According to alleged victim Mimi DiTrani, who also filed a lawsuit against the doctor, she first sought care from the rheumatologist for a genetic joint and skin condition at Charles River Medical where Todd allegedly “began subjecting her to a course of predatory grooming, boundary violating, mental, emotional, and physical sexual abuse that was masked by his position of power and authority over [a patient] in dire need of treatment.”

During that initial visit, DiTrani accused Todd of interrogating her about her appearance, sexual history, and sexual activities. She claimed he forced her to undress in front of him before doing medically unnecessary pelvic examinations which were reportedly done without the proper tools normally used during the exam.

Todd is accused of fondling and groping DiTrani during a breast exam and making sexual comments during a gynecological exam.

According to the lawsuit, he also repeatedly contacted and texted DiTrani, even as recently as September 29th.

At the end of July of this year, Todd signed a letter agreeing to stop practicing medicine at BWH after complaints were made.

BWH Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Charles Morris released a statement saying they launched investigations as soon as they heard about the complaints.

“After receiving two anonymous complaints about Dr. Derrick Todd, we immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more,” Morris said. “We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation.”

DiTrani argued that Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the other medical institutions where Todd worked were aware or should have been aware that he “had a proclivity to abuse his patients, yet they ignored the warning signs, failed to supervise… Todd, failed to properly train and supervise their staff, and violated the duties they owed to their patients.”

She also said in a statement Tuesday that she came forward with her tale “because someone had to.”

“When you trust someone in a position of power, go to them for healing, and are instead hurt, it’s frightening, confusing, and difficult to process,” she said. “There is no shame. Predators are adept at picking up cues others cannot see.”

Her attorneys at Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Justice Law Collaborative said in a press statement on Tuesday that Todd abused “well over 100 other victims.” Lubin & Meyer, another law firm, said its lawyers are already representing 34 of Todd’s former patients.

Todd has also agreed to stop practicing medicine in Massachusetts and other states in early September, but stated that the voluntary agreement does not mean he admits to any wrongdoing.

A hearing for the case will be held on October 17th.

