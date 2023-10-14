Argentina Evacuates More Than 1,400 Argentinians From Israel

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero (Photo by Juan Mabromata – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:14 PM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

Argentina started evacuating more than 1,400 of its citizens from Israel amid Hamas attacks.

Argentina, the Latin American country with the largest Jewish population, announced the plan to evacuate 1,419 Argentinians from Israel to Rome.

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero spoke at a press conference and stated that with the help of the Hercules C-130 aircraft of the Air Force, the Defense Ministry and Aerolíneas Argentinas, they will be evacuating Argentinians out of Israel amid the attacks.

“With the work of the Defence Ministry and Aerolíneas Argentinas, we will start an air bridge from Tel Aviv and Rome,” he said.

He went on to say that his ministry is working “with the AMIA [Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina] Jewish community center through private initiatives to evacuate Argentines faster.”

According to Foreign Ministry data, there are currently 1,419 nationals registered to return from Israel, with the government aiming to bring them home “as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, Cafiero announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the first plane carrying a group of 49 Argentinians had arrived safely in Rome and will be receiving assistance at their embassy and “temporary shelter,” before they return them to Argentina.

Cafiero also spoke to the press where he stated that his” priority is to bring Argentines back, and [he] will bring them all back.”

He also stated that an Armed Forces Boeing 737 was added to help speed up the evacuation process.

Although only 49 people boarded the first flight out of Tel Aviv, General Jorge Becerro stated that the goal is to increase that number to 210 persons every day and that “that’s why [they] requested a second aircraft from the Air Force.”

According to the government, Operation Safe Return would carry all Argentines who requested evacuation on at least three daily flights out of Tel Aviv and the evacuees will return to Argentina from Italy from flights on Aerolíneas Argentinas.

The Argentinian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday that at least seven Argentinians were killed and another 15 others are missing so far.

Many began slamming President Joe Biden as no plans on evacuating American citizens from Israel has been underway.

External Affairs Director Ximena Barreto posted on X stating it is “disappointing to see @POTUS inaction on helping stranded American citizens in Israel. While less privileged countries like Argentina and Mexico are actively rescuing their citizens.”

