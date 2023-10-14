FBI Director Issues Warning On Uptick In Domestic Threats Amid Hamas Attacks In Israel

FBI Director Christopher Wray (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:55 PM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced that domestic threats have increased since Hamas’ first attack on Israel.

On Saturday, Wray spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego and acknowledged an increase in domestic threats due to “heightened environment” and called for an increase of vigilance.

“History has been witness to anti-Semitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long,” he said. “Whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus, the targeting of a community because of their faith is completely unacceptable.”

He continued by adding that the FBI is “committed to continuing confronting those threats” both in the United States and overseas.

He finished his remarks by offering his condolences to the people of Israel.

“I want to take a moment to offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel, and share the outrage I know we all feel at the sheer brutality and disregard for innocent lives there,” Wray added.

Last week, the FBI stated on its website that, while it did not have “specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat,” it was “closely monitoring unfolding events” and would “not hesitate to adjust our security posture, as appropriate.”

The FBI also stated that agents were seeking “to locate and identify” Americans affected by the violence in Israel.

According to media reports at least 29 Americans have died in Israel due to the Hamas attack on the Jewish State.

