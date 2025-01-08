OpenAI CEO Sam Altman And Family Refutes Sister’s Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him In Lawsuit

(L) OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits “Making Money With Charles Payne” at Fox Business Network Studios on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) / (R) selfie of Annie Altman, sister of OpenAI CEO. (Screenshot photo via: public Facebook profile)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:17 PM – Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Ann Altman, the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, filed a legal complaint on Monday, alleging that her brother routinely sexually assaulted her from 1997 until 2006.



The abuse allegedly began when Ann, also known as Annie, was 3-years-old and Sam was 12-years-old.

The action was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri.

She claims that the alleged abuse occurred “several times per week,” starting with oral sex and progressing to penetration, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiff also notes that she has suffered “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression, which is expected to continue into the future,” the lawsuit states, “as a direct and proximate result of the foregoing acts of sexual assault.”

Although the younger Altman sibling has also previously accused her brother of sexual assault on platforms like X, this is the first time that she has brought him before a judge.

Ann’s attorney, Ryan Mahoney, has an Illinois-based firm that focuses on cases involving sexual assault and harassment.

A jury trial and damages over $75,000 are sought in the complaint.

Sam Altman refuted the allegations in a joint statement on X, along with his siblings Jack and Max, as well as their mother, Connie.

“Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam,” their statement reads. “We’ve chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this.” “All of these claims are utterly untrue,” the family continued, noting that “this situation causes immense pain to our entire family.”

Additionally, they claimed that their sister/daughter has “mental health challenges” and she “refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help,” it continued.

Since OpenAI’s November 2022 launch of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, Sam Altman has become well-known throughout the world. The business, which is supported by Microsoft, was most recently valued at $157 billion.



The board of OpenAI momentarily removed Altman from his position as CEO in November 2023, but he was swiftly reinstalled as a result of investor and staff pressure.

