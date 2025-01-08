Musk And Ramaswamy’s DOGE Is Hiring ‘A Small Number’ Of Full-Time Salaried Employees

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R), Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) carries his son on his shoulders at the U.S. Capitol following a meeting with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (L), Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:32 PM – Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, recently announced that the new organization is recruiting for a “very small number” of full-time positions.

Although DOGE is not an official government entity, President-elect Donald Trump had his hand in its inception, nominating Musk and Ramaswamy to co-head the organization.

It aims to detect inefficiencies and wasteful spending in the federal government.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies – Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, adding that it could potentially become “‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time.”

Musk revealed that the goal of DOGE is to cut $2 trillion in government spending, along with slashing unnecessary regulations limiting economic growth.

“Recruiting for a very small number of full-time salaried HR, IT, and Finance positions. If interested, please DM us your resume and a few bullet points about why you are interested in DOGE,” the official DOGE X account posted at the end of December.

The organization followed up the initial X post with another recruitment-related post, adding that it is also seeking “a very small number of full-time salaried Software Engineers and InfoSec Engineers. If interested, please DM us a few bullet points demonstrating exceptional ability, and your cell phone number.”

Previously, Elon seemingly implied that DOGE employees would work on a volunteer basis, stating: “This will be tedious work, make lots of enemies, & compensation is zero.”

However, he could have been referring to himself personally not paying workers, rather than other entities that would pay its employees. The salary ranges for the requested positions are currently unclear. It is also unclear whether DOGE employees will be funded by taxpayers, private support, or from Musk and Ramaswamy themselves.

Musk and Ramaswamy stated that they would only review the top 1% of applicants, seeking “super high-IQ” individuals after reportedly receiving thousands of applications.

“We are grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” DOGE announced in December.

Additionally, Musk and Ramaswamy stated that DOGE specifically plans to audit the Pentagon, “delete” unnecessary federal agencies, simplify the ever growing U.S. tax code, and root out billions in fraud, among other objectives.

