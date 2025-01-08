John Deere Introduces New Generation Of Autonomous Tractors And Trucks To ‘Address Labor Shortage’

An attendee climbs out of an autonomous tractor at John Deere’s booth during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2025. (Photo by IAN MAULE/AFP via Getty Images)

January 8, 2025

John Deere has recently unveiled plans to introduce autonomous farming vehicles as it looks towards the future of farming technology.

Autonomous definition: “denoting or performed by a device capable of operating without direct human control,” according to Oxford Dictionary.

Jahmy Hindman, the company’s chief technology officer, announced the news at an event in Sin City.

“When we talk about autonomy, we mean full autonomy,” said Hindman, at a recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “No one’s in the machine.”

The company’s reveal follows after the initial introduction of the autonomous technology in 2022, which now features “advanced computer vision, AI, and cameras to help the machines navigate their environments,” according to a John Deere press release.

The company also cited the supply of skilled labor “not meeting the growing demand,” proposing the new AI technology as a potential solution.

“Our agriculture, construction, and commercial landscaping customers all have work that must get done at certain times of the day and year, yet there is not enough available and skilled labor to do the work,” Hindman stated.

“Autonomy can help address this challenge. That’s why we’re extending our technology stack to enable more machines to operate safely and autonomously in unique and complex environments. This will not only benefit our customers, but all of us who rely on them to provide the food, fuel, fiber, infrastructure, and landscaping care that we depend on every day,” he continued.

The company announcement continued, revealing that the newly introduced vehicles include: an Autonomous 9RX Tractor, Autonomous 5ML Orchard Tractor, 460 P-Tier Autonomous Articulated Dump Truck, and an Autonomous Battery Electric Mower.

The second generation tractors reportedly come equipped with 16 cameras all around the vehicle, to provide triple overlapping feeds which are then sent to the onboard Nvidia GPU.

“This ensures that the machine is running safe and reliable,” stated Willy Pell, the CEO of Blue River Technology, a John Deere subsidiary.

Additionally, the fully autonomous dump truck is capable of carrying over 92,000 pounds at a time, meant to be utilized in quarries and similar construction sites. The dump truck will have the ability to “independently make decisions” and operate on its own.

“The machines are managed via John Deere Operations Center Mobile, the company’s cloud-based platform. By swiping left to right to start, the machine can be started once placed in the appropriate spot. Through the app, users also have access to live video, images, data and metrics, and the ability to adjust various factors like speed. In the event of any job quality anomalies or machine health issues, users will be notified remotely so they can make necessary adjustments,” the company added.

The additional rollout of autonomous vehicles follows after the success of the first autonomous tractor model, which is utilized by farmers across the nation. The company added that it plans to release a fully autonomous corn and soybean farming setup by 2030.

Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump recently issued a stern warning to John Deere after they announced plans to relocate its manufacturing plants to Mexico.

“I know a lot about John Deere. I love the company, but, as you know, they’ve announced a few days ago that they’re going to move a lot of their manufacturing business to Mexico,” Trump stated.

“I’m just notifying John Deere right now: If you do that, we’re putting a 200-percent tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States,” the incoming 47th president added.

