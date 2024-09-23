Ohio: Suspect Arrested After ‘Attempted Kidnapping’ Of 11-Year-Old Boy

(Photo via: Alliance Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:43 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

A 39-year-old male suspect dressed in women’s clothes and a blonde wig has been arraigned after allegedly attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old boy.

On Monday, Joshua Freyermuth, who police say also goes by the name “Vicky,” was arraigned at Alliance Municipal Court for the attempted kidnapping.

Alliance Police reported that Freyermuth had tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy from his porch on South Webb Avenue in Alliance, Ohio, on September 22nd.

The police report also states that Freyermuth told the child “I need to talk to you” in a sense of urgency, allegedly utilizing a tactic to lure the 11-year-old off of his property and away from his dog.

However, after the child refused to go with him, Freyermuth ran up and forcefully attempted to grab the 11-year-old boy, but the child was able to get away, Alliance Police stated.

“I wasn’t even there,” said Freyermuth in court. “I didn’t kidnap anybody.”

The 11-year-old victim also claimed that his family dog began attacking the 39-year-old suspect as soon as he got close enough, which prompted Freyermuth to back off.

However, Freyermuth claimed in court that he had no dog bites on him.

According to a police report obtained by the DailyMail, the suspect was arrested two days earlier, on September 20th, for possessing methamphetamines, paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

During the investigation, Freyermuth was arrested after officers allegedly discovered 1.6 grams of meth in the van’s steering wheel, as well as a glass bubble pipe holding meth that was hidden beneath the driver seat.

According to the report, Freyermuth attempted to obstruct officers by lying about his activities, changing his story several times, and providing misleading information.

The report states that there was “no reason to believe” the defendant was in the area “looking for children,” despite the arrest.

He was later released on bond following the September 20th incident.

Freyermuth is due back in court next Monday. His bond is set at $100,000 and he can not be in any contact with the 11-year-old victim.

