Judge Orders Suspect In Second Trump Assassination Attempt To Remain In Custody Prior To Trial

This photograph taken on Independence Square in Kyiv on June 23, 2022 shows US citizen Ryan Wesley Routh sticking up national flags of the countries helping Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:14 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

Federal Judge Ryon McCabe ordered Ryan Routh, the second man who has attempted to carry out an assassination against former President Donald Trump, to remain in custody prior to his trial.

Advertisement

Routh was seen at the Florida court hearing wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, with shackled hands and feet.

Routh is the accused gunman who camped out close to Trump’s Florida golf club for 12 hours, waiting for the former president to be in his line of sight, while armed with a rifle. However, Routh and his pointed firearm were noticed by a U.S. Secret Service agent, who foiled his plan to assassinate the former president.

The Justice Department, prior to the proceeding, requested that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida keep Routh incarcerated prior to his trial, which Judge McCabe granted, saying that the federal prosecutors had significant evidence to warrant the request.

Routh has been charged with possessing a firearm with a scratched-out serial number in addition to illegal possession of a gun as a felon, with “more charges likely to follow,” authorities say.

Prosecutors have also revealed that they obtained an audio recording of a jailhouse phone call between Routh and a “female friend,” where Routh told her he was “sorry,” to which the woman responded that she was still “processing” what he did.

“You did the worst thing you could have possibly done,” she continued.

Additionally, McCabe said that Routh had been stalking Trump for 30 days and had a passport along with a phone on him during the time of his arrest.

Mark Dispoto, a federal prosecutor, described Roth’s hideout location along the sixth hole of Trump’s golf course as “nothing short of a sniper’s nest.” Dispoto also stated that along with a firearm, Routh was also equipped with bulletproof plates to be utilized if Secret Service agents returned fire.

The Justice Department revealed a letter written by the suspect on Monday, obtained months prior to the assassination attempt.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!