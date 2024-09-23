Trump Proclaims He Will ‘End All Sanctuary Cities’ In The Country, Vows To ‘Hunt Down’ Migrant Criminals

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 21, 2024 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:05 PM – Monday, September 23, 2024

On Saturday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his plan to end the migrant crisis should he win his re-election bid.

Advertisement

“Today, I am announcing a new plan to end all sanctuary cities in North Carolina and all across our country,” Trump stated during a North Carolina rally.

“I will ask Congress to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities nationwide, and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate,” Trump continued. “As soon as I take office I will surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing – which is a lot of them – to turn over criminal aliens, and we will hunt down and capture every single gang member, drug dealer, rapist, and migrant criminal that is being illegally harbored.”

Saturday’s event was the first outdoor rally Trump has attended since the second assassination attempt on his life. On September 15th, Ryan Routh hid in the bushes on the outskirts of Trump’s golf course in Florida for nearly twelve hours. He was armed with a rifle.

Routh was arrested on the highway after the barrel of his gun was detected by a Secret Service agent who fired a shot at the suspect, prompting him to flee in his car parked nearby.

During the rally, Trump also discussed the reason as to why he won’t agree to another debate against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, whose campaign has repeatedly suggested they would like a second debate.

“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late. Voting has already started,” Trump stated. “You know, it’s like a fighter. She sees the poll, she sees what’s happening, she’s losing badly. But it’s like a fighter who goes into the ring and gets knocked out. The first thing he says is, I want a rematch,” Trump added, referencing the ABC presidential debate he took place in earlier this month.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!