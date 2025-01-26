Officials On The Lookout For Suspects Caught On Video Allegedly Stealing Fire Equipment During Disaster Response

(Photo via; U.S. Forest Service – San Bernardino National Forest)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

Federal authorities are searching for suspects that were caught on surveillance video allegedly stealing fire equipment during a disaster response in Los Angeles.

According to United States Forest Service officials, on January 17th, suspects were seen allegedly stealing fire equipment from a strike team who were responding to a “high wind event,” in Rancho Cucamonga at around 3:00 a.m.

The strike team had parked their engine behind a Hilton Hotel, which cameras saw two male suspects “forcibly open” three locked compartments of the engine and removed essential fire equipment.

Reports state that the men were then seen fleeing with the equipment in a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top, tan seats and a partially visible California license plate starting with the number “6.”

The first suspect was described by officials as a man who is between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall with a “large build and a thin mustache.” Authorities stated that he was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a red jacket with yellow trim on the shoulders and sides and blue pants.

Officials then described the second suspect as a man between 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a “husky build.” He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with an unknown white logo, a blue long sleeve shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Tyler Smith by email at [email protected], or contact the Federal Interagency Communications Center at 909-383-5653.

