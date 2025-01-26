Calif. ‘Bolder Than Most’ Rapist Released Despite Victims’ Concerns For The Community 

(Photo via; San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:20 PM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

A labeled “bolder than most” serial rapist has been released from prison despite the opposition from his victims.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, court documents stated that Alvin Ray Quarles would break into homes and motel rooms in California between 1987 and 1988, forcing husbands and boyfriends to watch as he sexually assaulted their partners.

In several instances, he reportedly threatened to rape the female partner and forced frightened couples to perform sex activities while he watched, only stopping when the man was unable to continue.

In 1989, Quarles, who is now 62, admitted to four charges of forceful rape and was given a sentence of 50 years in state prison. According to documents, authorities suspect he assaulted over a dozen women over that time.

According to NBC San Diego, Quarles served ten years in a sex offender treatment program at Coalinga State Hospital following his 25-year sentence in state prison.

Quarles will be released under a conditional release program for sexually violent predators who have been diagnosed with a mental illness that increases their likelihood of committing new crimes, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

NBC San Diego also reported that Quarles was diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder, voyeuristic disorder, and sexual sadism disorder.

Quarles will be under 24-hour supervision at a Liberty Healthcare facility in Campo, California, and will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The department wrote that it, the district attorney’s office, and the SAFE task force were not “responsible for the selection of this location.”

According to NBC San Diego, his release requirements include on-site law enforcement or security personnel and round-the-clock GPS monitoring.

One of Quarles’ victims, Mary Taylor, told reporters that the 62-year-old is “a very dangerous person.”

“If the chance comes, he will take it,” she said. Her husband, Stephen Taylor, added that “despite him being old now, I think the potential is still there that he can perpetrate [more crimes].”

“I’m really concerned about members of the community who could be at risk,” he said.

Another of his victims, Cynthia Medina, was attacked after she and her boyfriend awoke to find Quarles in their hotel room with a large knife. She said his release “anger[ed]” and “scar[ed]” her.

“It does not make you feel safe, that’s for sure,” she previously told Fox 5 San Diego.

During the attack on Medina and her boyfriend, Quales reportedly ordered them to perform various sex acts that he joined in on over the course of several hours. At some point during the ordeal, he allegedly threw a $100 bill onto the bed and told them, “This is for the show.” When she threw the money back, he allegedly replied, “I’m not afraid to hurt you – I’m mentally ill. I’ve done this before.”

San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston ordered that Quarles be released no later than January 21st to a “non-fixed residence” recommended by Liberty Healthcare, which operates the state’s conditional release program for sexually violent predators.

