Tom Homan: Deportation Flights Are Now A Daily Occurrence

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:42 PM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s appointed border czar, recently stated that deportation flights will occur daily, eventually resulting in deportation of millions of illegal immigrants.

Homan stated in an interview with ABC on Friday that “if you’re in the country illegally, you’re on the table because it’s not okay to, you know, violate the laws of this country.”

The Trump administration is utilizing military planes to deport migrants on a daily basis, Homan explained, stating “It’s a force multiplier, and it’s sending a strong signal to the world: our border’s closed.”

Throughout the interview, Homan was questioned by anchor Martha Raddatz how the administration will be able to fund the mass deportation of the estimated 11 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States, to which he responded, “What price do you put on national security?”

“What price do you put on these young ladies that have been raped and murdered and burned alive?” he continued. “This is the number one issue that people voted on. And I think Congress has a mandate to give us [the] money we need.”

Homan added that he has requested additional funding from Congress for an additional 100,000 beds to be utilized in detention centers as Trump’s deportation campaign continues.

“If you don’t secure the border, that’s when sex trafficking goes up. That’s when, you know, the fentanyl comes in and kills a quarter of a million Americans, and I don’t put a price on that.”

Trump’s border czar went on to state that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are now empowered to arrest illegal immigrants as the Biden administration previously discouraged immigration enforcement laws.

ICE agents are also beginning to raid cities with sanctuary statuses, despite local government officials refusing to assist in the detention of violent migrant criminals threatening the safety of their citizens.

“Sanctuary cities lock us out of the jails. So instead of ICE being able to arrest the bad guy … sanctuary cities release them back in the community, which endangers the community,” Homan stated.

“You’re going to see the numbers steadily increase, the number of arrests nationwide, as we open up the aperture,” Homan continued. “Right now, it’s concentrating on public safety threats [and] national security threats. That’s a smaller population.”

ICE announced that the agency is coordinating “enhanced targeted operations” in Chicago on Sunday, “to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.”

