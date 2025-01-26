Stephen A. Smith Reveals He Feels Like A ‘Damn Fool’ For Voting For Kamala Harris

Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith is seen on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centeron February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Sunday, January 26, 2025

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith admitted that he felt like a “damn fool” for voting for Kamala Harris in a Friday interview.

Smith, a long-time sports pundit, recently criticized the Democrat party for running Harris at the top of the 2024 ticket without a primary, adding that the party did not run on issues Americans care about.

“Kamala Harris, who didn’t resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn’t even get to Iowa, suddenly is the Democratic nominee, then you roll up to the convention in Chicago and everybody is like ‘She’s a rockstar!’ So it’s like how’d that happen?” Smith stated during an appearance on “Real Time” with host Bill Maher.

“Yes I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like damn fools, because we supported it, we fell for the okiedoke as they say. If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee,” he continued.

Harris was able to secure the Democrat party’s support without a primary after former President Joe Biden was forced to end his reelection campaign by party leaders like Nancy Pelosi following his disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump last summer.

Despite Harris’s swift crowning at the top of the 2024 Democrat ticket, her 2020 presidential run ended before it could even get off the ground as she dropped out prior to the Iowa caucuses.

“Here’s the deal: the man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we see on the left,’” Smith continued.

“Why? Because when you talk about the transgender community, for example, and you’re talking about issues that pertain to less than one percent of the population, the Democratic party came across as if that was more of a priority than other issues,” he said.

Smith added that Trump has kept his promises from the campaign trail and “then you turn around and look at the left and you say ‘What promises did you keep?’”

“What voter out there can look at the Democratic party and say ‘There’s a voice for us, somebody who speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf,’” he stated.

“He promised you he was going to do these things and he walked into office and that’s exactly what he’s doing,” Smith stated.

Additionally, Smith has also floated the idea of running for president in the future as he has become more disillusioned with the Democrat party’s prioritization of social issues.

“I have no desire to be a congressional figure or a senator. But if you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it,” he stated.

