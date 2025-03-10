Odell Beckham Jr. And Comedian ‘Druski’ Named In Amended Diddy Lawsuit, Accused Of 2018 Gang Rape

(L) Druski attends the Premiere Watch Party For “Coulda Been Love” Series Presented By DON JULIO Tequila & Monster Energy at iPic Theater on February 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Druski) / (R) Odell Beckham Jr. attends the FRI&NDS by OBJ Super Bowl Party on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FRI&NDS By Odell Beckham Jr. Presented By Cash App)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:42 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski, a comedian and actor, have been implicated in a “gang rape” lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The alleged victim, Ashley Parham, previously filed a lawsuit against Combs last October — accusing him of “violently gang raping” her at an Orinda, California, residence in 2018.

The updated lawsuit alleges that both Beckham Jr. and Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, purportedly engaged in the violent gang rape, according to claims in the amended federal lawsuit — which was filed on Friday.

The suit accuses Combs of “violently raping [the] Plaintiff with a television remote, [telling the] Plaintiff that her life was in his hands and that if he wanted, he could ‘take her’ and she would never be seen again.”

The suit also accuses Combs of directing Druski to assault the woman, allegedly dousing Parham in oil before jumping on her. His alleged intentions were to treat her “like a slip and slide… knocking the wind out of [Parham] due to his enormous size.”

The plaintiff also alleged that Combs masturbated while recording the assault, while Beckham took turns assaulting her as well. The defendants allegedly referred to Beckham as “Cornelius” throughout the gang rape, which is his middle name.

“Plaintiff has come to discover the Defendant, Doe Cornelius, who raped her, was Defendant Odell,” the suit continues.

Soon after, both Druski and Beckham denied the woman’s claims on social media, asserting that the allegations were “truly outlandish.”

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t even a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” Druski wrote in an X post.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives,” he added.

Beckham responded to Druski’s post, writing: “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid.”

Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys have similarly denied the allegations, claiming that he was “nowhere near Orinda, California” when the alleged crimes occurred.

“This new complaint — brought by an attorney who has already been sued for defaming Mr. Combs — demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day Ms. Parham claims she was assaulted there, and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department has already confirmed Ms. Parham’s claims were determined to be unfounded following a thorough investigation,” Combs’s legal team announced.

“In an attempt to salvage her claims following the investigation debunking them, Ms. Parham has now invented an even wilder narrative, alleging a vast (and facially implausible) conspiracy between law enforcement, local civilians, and media industry players,” the announcement continued. “Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”

