Sanders Sparks Outrage For Featuring Trans Punk Rocker At Rally Amid ‘Pure Evil’ Song Controversy

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to a capacity crowd during an event at UW-Parkside on March 07, 2025 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The event is the first of three Midwest speaking engagements billed as “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here”. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:11 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is under heavy fire for hosting a transgender singer who performed a song with lyrics that have been called “pure evil,” and ones that mocked God and Jesus.

“The song specifically attacks Christianity with mentions of Easter and God’s son,” Conservative activist Robby Starbuck posted to X over the weekend.

Laura Jane Grace, the singer and guitarist of punk band Against Me!, shared footage of the solo performance opening for the socialist senator in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday night, singing a new song called “Your God (God’s D–k).”

In it, the trans rocker sings: “Does your god have a big fat d–k? Cause it feels like he’s f–king me.”

“When he whips out his meat does your world fall to its knees?” the performer sang at another point in the footage shared by disturbed critics. “Does he chew c– like bubblegum and give b–wjobs like a vacuum?” Grace added in the disgusting two-minute song.

The song even prompted self-proclaimed Democrat supporters to question the party as a whole, with one writing: “I spent much of my life as a moderate Dem. It’s hard to express how ashamed and disappointed I am in these people now. What has happened these last few years may not ever be undone. Inexcusable.”

Another commented, saying: “little Bernie has gone full Satan, right before our eyes! What kind of singer even writes this on paper let alone sings it in front of an audience?”

The singer has been performing with the band since 1997, which the artist founded when they were known as “Thomas James Gabel.”

The musician has been a long-time supporter of Sanders, and previously performed in support of him in 2020.

During that performance, the transgender singer referenced White supremacy, burning crucifixes, and automatic weapons.

“God is good and God is great, now get the f–k out of the USA,” the artist sang, coming from the song “Hanging Tree.”

Meanwhile, Sanders is hosting a series of town hall discussions across the U.S. called “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.”

Sanders’ rally in Wisconsin, which flipped from Democrat to Republican in last November’s Presidential election, saw almost 3,500 people come out to see him speak.

