Hamas Ignores Hostage Release Deadline, Leading Israel To Cut Off Gaza’s Electricity: ‘Enough With The Talk, It’s Time For Action’

Demonstrators raise cutout portraits of Israeli hostages during a protest calling for the implementation of the second phase and the completion of the agreement for the release of all hostages held captive in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:52 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

Israel announced on Sunday that it would stop providing electricity to Gaza after Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group who attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, disregarded a deadline set by the Jewish State on Saturday to free more captives.

Of the 59 hostages believed to be held in Gaza, the Israel government has said that only 24 are alive, according to the New York Times.

“Today there is no electricity line leading from Israel into Gaza, and we are not responsible for the electricity network there at all. Most of the electricity supplied to Gaza is from solar panels and generators,” stated Doron Arbely, the chairman of the Israel Electric Corporation.

Additionally, in relation to Hamas’ refusal to follow through on their end of the deal, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen made remarks on Sunday as well.

“We will use all the means at our disposal to ensure that all the hostages return, and I hope that Hamas will not be in Gaza the day after,” Cohen stated. “I have now signed an order to cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip immediately. Enough with the talk, it’s time for action!”

For decades, Israel has also adhered to the Oslo Accords’ commitment to provide Gaza with five million cubic meters of water per year.

“Israel built two desalination plants in Gaza,” according to Stand With Us, who describes themselves as an “international, non-partisan education organization.” “When Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, it gave the entire water system it had developed for Israeli settlements to the Palestinians, including 25 wells, storage reservoirs, and a well-developed transmission system. Despite aggression by the terrorist organization Hamas, Israel began treating sewage from Gaza in 2017 after the territory’s treatment facility was shut down,” they continued.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump commented on the hostage situation in the Middle Eastern conflict as well.

