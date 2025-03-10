First 7 Seasons Of ‘The Apprentice’ To Stream On Amazon Prime Video 

TV Personality Donald Trump attends the “Celebrity Apprentice All Stars” Season 13 Press Conference at Jack Studios on October 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:47 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

The first seven seasons of President Donald Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” are set to be available on Amazon Prime Video.

On Monday, the first season of the show became available on the streamer, which initially aired in 2004. The rest of the seasons will be released weekly.

The show will be available to Prime Video subscribers in the United States only.

Trump said in a statement, “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

Trump’s special envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, created “The Apprentice” and served as an executive producer alongside the president.

“‘The Apprentice’ is one of the best shows that I ever produced,” said Burnett. “The charismatic on-screen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit! Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.”

“This show is a love letter to New York City! ‘Survivor’ grew an entirely new massive audience as a result of old seasons being binged during the pandemic. On Monday, March 10, this same phenomenon will begin again … with ‘The Apprentice,’” he continued.

In the show, around 16 contestants compete in business-related challenges each season to win a job at one of Trump’s companies and the $250,000 salary that comes with it. When eliminated from the show, Trump would say his signature catchphrase “You’re fired!”

Trump was the host for the first seven regular seasons of the show and during the seven “Celebrity Apprentice” seasons. The celebrity seasons were won by Piers Morgan, Joan Rivers, Bret Michaels, John Rich, Arsenio Hall, Trace Adkins and Leeza Gibbons.

In the 15th season of the show, which was a celebrity season, Trump left the series to run for president in 2015. The host that replaced Trump was actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The Apprentice” was owned by MGM, which was purchased by Prime Video for $8.5 billion in 2022.

