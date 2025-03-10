Musk: There Is A ‘Massive Cyber Attack’ Happening Against X Following Outages

Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

X owner Elon Musk has announced that his social media platform is currently being hit by outages due to “a massive cyber attack.”

On Monday, up to 20,538 people reported issues at roughly 6 am ET, according to outage tracking website DownDetector. Before roughly 40,000 customers reported disruptions at 10 am, the outages had temporarily subsided.

There have been roughly 26,000 more reports since 12:30 pm ET.

Globally, X users were continuously complaining that the social media app wouldn’t load.

Users attempting to load the website saw a variety of different issues, from Cloudflare errors to messages that read: “Posts aren’t loading right now. Please try again.”

“First, protests against DOGE. Then, Tesla stores were attacked. Now, X is down. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that this downtime is the result of an attack on X,” the account DOGE Designer posted, with another user responding: “Dark storm claimed responsibility. They are a pro-Palestinian political group…. That speaks volumes.”

Musk has agreed to look further into the issue and investigate — in order to confirm who the true culprit is.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing,” he posted.

