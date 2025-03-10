DHS Launches CBP Home App Allowing Migrants To ‘Self-Deport,’ Replacing Biden’s Asylum App

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall, moderated by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:02 PM – Monday, March 10, 2025

The Trump administration announced the replacement of former President Joe Biden’s “CBP One” app for illegal aliens, launching a new app allowing migrants to “self-deport.”

The CBP Home app, introduced by President Donald Trump as a replacement for Biden’s CBP One app, encourages migrants to self-deport. Trump’s CBP Home app is in contrast to Biden’s app, which enabled them to schedule appointments to seek asylum.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slammed Biden’s version of the app while explaining the updated CBP Home app.

“The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One App to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home App, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system,” Noem wrote in an X post on Monday.

“The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” she added.

During his first day in office, President Trump shut down the CBP One app, which previously allowed nearly one million migrants into the United States.

President Trump has vowed to enact a mass deportation campaign, following the Biden administration’s open border policies which allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood into the country during his time in office.

The “Intent to Depart” feature within the new CHP Home app is aligned with President Trump’s goals, which the majority of Americans support.

“CBP Home App strengthens our mission to secure the U.S. border by ensuring lawful entry for travelers and supporting effective enforcement,” stated Pete Flores, the Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customers and Border Protection.

“The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences. This reinforces our commitment to enforcing U.S. laws and safeguarding national security,” he added.

