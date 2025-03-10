Michelle Obama Teams Up With Brother Craig Robinson To Launch New Podcast

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a When We All Vote rally on October 29, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. With one week until Election Day, top surrogates for Kamala Harris including the Obamas continue to campaign on her behalf in battleground states. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:53 AM – Monday, March 10, 2025

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, and the Obama’s media company, Higher Ground.

On Monday, Obama announced that the “IMO” podcast will be a space to have “thoughtful conversations about life.”

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” she said. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life.”

The podcast will feature the former first lady and her brother sharing their “candid perspectives” and addressing “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us.” “There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing — whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships — but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope,” Obama said. Robinson, 62, added, “We grew up talking through life’s big and small questions together. And now, we’re inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now.”

The announcement comes as Michelle has been taking steps back from the spotlight after the results of the 2024 presidential election.

In January, Michelle skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and did not attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration, leaving her husband, former president Barack Obama, to attend both events solo. The reason for her absence was never publicly disclosed.

The first two episodes of the podcast are set to be aired on Wednesday, with new episodes expected to be released weekly.

Obama and Robinson will take the stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Thursday to record a special episode of the podcast in front of an audience, according to the company.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Obama has written two books, “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” both memoirs.

