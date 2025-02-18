NYU Republican Leader Resigns Over ‘Oddity’ Remark About Barron Trump

Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:08 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The College Republicans of America (CRA) organization president has been forced to resign after calling President Donald Trump’s son Barron “an oddity on campus.”

Kaya Walker, The New York University chapter president, quickly drew the attention of national CRA leadership, who criticized her comments as “inappropriate” against “the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

She resigned on Sunday as the NYU chapter president after her comments came to light regarding the president’s son, appearing in a Vanity Fair profile that highlighted Barron and his collegiate social life on the Greenwich Village campus.

As a result, CRA president Will Donahue then offered a personal invitation for Barron to join their club.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America,” Donahue said in the statement. “Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated.”

However, it has not been revealed whether the president’s son will accept the group’s invitation. CRA had broken a 100-year tradition by endorsing Barron’s father before the Republican primary, the group said in a statement.

Walker told Vanity Fair that Barron is “sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.” She also said that one of her professors had joked that Barron “doesn’t really belong here.”

The president’s son, who often receives looks for his six-foot-nine height, in addition to his fame, reportedly does not socialize much on campus — but he does enjoy playing video games and soccer with his classmates, according to reports.

“Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization,” the statement read.

The 18-year-old has caused a buzz around the university after enrolling in the school of business last fall.

