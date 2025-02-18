Comer Names All GOP Reps Appointed To Task Force Declassifying Epstein List, JFK Assassination And More

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) arrives to a joint committee hearing with the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and House Committee on House Administration at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The joint hearing was held to discuss reforms in voting laws in the District of Columbia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

2:20 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

GOP House Oversight Chairman James Comer has officially announced the list of Republicans that will oversee the declassification of documents pertaining to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, among other intelligence documents surrounding historically “untouchable” topics that have been hidden from the public’s consumption.

On Tuesday, Comer (R-Ky.) stated what GOP members will serve on the task committee — handling the declassification of materials. The committee includes Representatives Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), and Brandon Gill (R-Texas.).

So far, no Democrats have joined the taskforce.

Under the direction of Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl.), the task force will investigate a number of high-profile topics, such as the “9/11 files, the Epstein client list, the origins of COVID-19, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), and the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, and John F. Kennedy.”

Luna was appointed to oversee the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets last Monday.

“Ensuring government transparency for the American people is a core mission of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,” Comer said in a statement. “The Republicans on Rep. Luna’s task force are steadfast champions of transparency, and I am confident they will vigorously pursue and deliver the truth on critical issues. “Luna said the first hearing will take place in March and focus on the Kennedy assassination.

“First hearing will cover JFK,” Luna explained. “I am [also] looking to bring in a few people. To include an individual on the assassination record review board as well as someone on the House Select committee on Assassinations.” “This task force will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency,” she continued. “We will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.”

