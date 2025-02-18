4 Of NYC’s Deputy Mayors Resign After Corruption Charges Are Dropped Against Mayor Adams

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza on July 28, 2022 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

1:24 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Four of New York City’s Deputy Mayors resigned on Monday after the Department of Justice ordered federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker all resigned.

In a joint statement, Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi blamed the need to stay faithful to New York City citizens for their resignation.

“Serving as deputy mayors has been the greatest honor and privilege of our lives. We have worked each day with the singular mission of improving the lives of New Yorkers and strengthening the physical foundation of the city we love. Due to the extraordinary events of the last few weeks and to stay faithful to the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families, we have come to the difficult decision to step down from our roles,” Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom and Joshi said. “While our time in this administration will come to a close, our support for the incredible public servants across the administration with whom we have stood shoulder to shoulder and our championing of this great city and all it stands for will never cease,” they continued. “We sincerely thank the mayor for giving us the opportunity to serve New Yorkers in these roles, stand ready to ensure a smooth transition of our duties, and wish Mayor Adams and all of our colleagues much strength and courage in the work ahead.”

Parker said in his own statement that he was grateful for the opportunity to serve in his position and is confident in the continued mission of the Adams administration.

“Serving as deputy mayor for public safety under Mayor Adams has been an honor of a lifetime. Together, we have made our streets safer, more just, and have improved quality of life for all New Yorkers. I am confident that the administration will continue on our mission to deliver for the people of this city,” said Parker.

Adams thanked the four for their service and for their important work in revitalizing the city.

“Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker are extraordinary public servants who have been vital to our work reshaping New York City,” Adams said in a statement. “Together, we’ve broken housing records, created the most jobs in the city’s history, provided for hundreds of thousands of longtime New Yorkers and migrants, built unprecedented public spaces, and made our city safer at every level. New Yorkers owe them an enormous debt of gratitude for their service to our city.”

Adams went on to say that he was disappointed in their choice to leave but wished them nothing but the best.

“I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future,” Adams added.

In September of 2024, Adams was indicted on sealed federal corruption charges related to his 2021 mayoral campaign.

Before the indictment, the FBI had raided the homes of top officials in his campaign to search for documents that could show Adams’ mayoral campaign accepted money from foreign governments.

Adams has maintained his innocence in the case and even held a press conference a day after he was indicted.

“We expected this. This is not surprising to us at all the actions that have unfolded over the last 10 months,” Adams explained. “Yeah. The leaks, the commentary, the demonizing. This did not surprise us that we reached this day. And I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense before making any judgments.”

Adams argued that the case was being pursued through lawfare, with the battle fought in the court of public opinion rather than through proper legal channels.

“When it was released the news media received information before we did,” said Adams. “As they have been receiving it for the last, 10 months of, you know, uh, it appears as though, the goal is to try to try this case publicly and not in the criminal justice system that’s in place.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle defended the decision to dismiss the charges saying it was politically motivated.

“The decision to dismiss the indictment of Eric Adams is yet another indication that this DOJ will return to its core function of prosecuting dangerous criminals, not pursuing politically motivated witch hunts.”

Seven attorneys with the DOJ resigned in protest, following the decision to drop the charges.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y) has signaled that she may use her authority to remove Adams from office. Hochul is meeting with leaders at her office on Tuesday to help weigh the decision. These leaders include House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Despite the resignations and the continued push for his own resignation Adams says on X he will not step down.

“Through all the negative headlines, rumors and criticism, I have remained clear: I’m not stepping down,” Adams said. “I’m stepping UP. No matter what you read, no matter what you see — they may want to fight me, but I’m always fighting for YOU.”

