N.Y. Rep. Tenney Introduces Bill To Make Trump’s Birthday A Federal Holiday

(L) Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) speaks during a hearing with the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill on June 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:16 PM – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

New York GOP Representative Claudia Tenney has introduced a new bill that would make President Donald Trump’s birthday a public holiday — if it successfully passes.

Advertisement

Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced the bill, which is named the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act.

It would recognize Trump’s birthday and Flag Day, June 14th, as a legal public holiday.

“Just as George Washington’s birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump’s birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney wrote on X on Monday.

George Washington was actually born on February 22nd. However, President’s day is celebrated on the third Monday of February, not always falling on his birthday.

Meanwhile, in another post, Tenney added that “no modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump.”

“Today, I introduced legislation to designate Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, ensuring President Trump’s contributions to American greatness are forever enshrined into law,” she added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!