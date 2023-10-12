NYPD Orders All Officers To Report In Uniform After Ex-Hamas Leader Calls On Muslims Worldwide

(L) Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / (R) Photo by Jordan Pix/ Getty Images

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:29 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Following threats of cruelty and bloodshed from the former chief of Hamas, the New York Police Department ordered all officers to report for duty on Friday while wearing their official attire.

Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas leader, urged Muslims worldwide to get together to fight “jihad” and to offer their “blood and souls” in sacrifice as part of a large-scale protest on Friday, October 13th.

All cops were instructed to stand ready in a document that the NYPD distributed on Wednesday night, according to the New York Post.

“All uniformed members of the service in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” the memo viewed by the outlet read. No officers will be granted shift changes or excusals until the order is lifted. But there is no timeline on when that will happen.

Additionally, police have been sent to entryways, parking lots, and station buildings, increasing security around all 77 NYPD precincts.

The Sanitation Department, Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, and the New York Fire Department are currently collaborating to reduce any possible turmoil.

Since Hamas stormed Israel on Saturday, more than 1,200 people have died, including at least 27 Americans.

Several Americans were also reportedly held captive when the war first began, but they are now assumed to be dead, according to the State Department.

The Biden administration has since advised American individuals still present in Israel to arrange their own flights home.

Many U.S. officials and representatives expressed frustration regarding Biden’s lack of clarity and his unwillingness to help Americans in need who are still trapped in Israel.

“If Biden and his administration won’t prioritize American lives then I will step up and do his job for him! 77 Americans in 2 days safe and no longer trapped in Israel while Biden thinks of a plan. Politician Talk and Statesmen Act! This is the second country (Afghanistan 2021 & Israel 2023) we’ve had to save Americans because Biden had no plan and No leadership!” said Representative Cory Mills (R-Fla.)

