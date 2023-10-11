Hamas Leader Calls For Global Muslim Uprising, Asks For ‘Blood And Souls’ To Be Sacrificed

Exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal addresses a rally in Damascus on January 22, 2010 (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

1:30 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal released a video on YouTube addressing Muslims worldwide and calling on them to partake in a global uprising to show their support of Palestine.

On Tuesday, terrorist leader Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to carry out Jihad by sacrificing blood and souls in order to advance the Palestinian cause. He urged Muslims to express their anger from around the world on Friday, October 13th.

“We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world,” he demanded.

The Hamas leader encouraged those in Israel and in the West Bank to participate in large-scale rallies and to confront Israeli soldiers any chance they get.

The terrorist also called on people and governments in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt to act.

Jordan and Lebanon are two countries that are home to the most Palestinian refugees in the world.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan. This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” Mashal said.

This call comes as Israel and Hamas are going into their fifth day of war.

On Saturday morning, thousands of missiles were launched from Gaza into Israel, and simultaneously, hundreds of terrorists entered the Jewish State by land, sea, and sky.

Hamas militants flew into Israel via paragliders and attacked and killed over 260 people at a music festival.

Hundreds of terrorists rode in on motorcycles and marched by foot, killing those they saw on the streets and gunning down citizens inside of their own homes. Additionally, dozens of motorboats stormed Israel’s beaches, reportedly shooting at anyone they saw on land.

In the days following, hundreds of bodies, including those of elderly, women and babies, have been discovered decapitated, burned, broken and drained of blood.

These coronated attacks have taken the lives of over 1,200 people in Israel thus far. Those numbers include 22 Americans.

Dozens of people have been taken hostage by the terrorist organization.

Hamas is threatening to carry out executions of those hostages on live television in response to Israeli air strikes on Gaza. The United States has stated that it has “people on the ground” to help assist Israel in their ongoing efforts to free hostages from Hamas terrorists.

