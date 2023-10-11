GOP Lawmakers Move To Expel George Santos From Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) waits for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden’s first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

1:37 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A group of New York House Republicans have revealed their intention to introduce a resolution for the expulsion of Rep. George Santos from the legislative body.

Advertisement

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) made the announcement on Wednesday, calling Santos (R-N.Y.) a “fraudster” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The resolution will be co-sponsored by fellow first-term GOP representatives from New York, including Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy, and Brandon Williams.

The decision comes on the heels of Santos facing a new superseding indictment in The Empire State.

This indictment brings forth 10 additional criminal charges, bringing the total number of charges against Santos to 23.

The new indictment alleges that Santos engaged in identity theft of campaign contributors and their financial information, repeatedly charging their credit cards without authorization.

It also asserts that Santos falsely reported substantial campaign contributions from his family to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Santos was first indicted in May. The GOP representative contends that he will keep fighting the charges.

Santos pleaded “not guilty” to the charges in the original 13-count indictment earlier this year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement