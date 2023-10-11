Republican Cory Mills Rescues 32 Americans Trapped In Israel, WH Silent On Evacuation Flights

(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:05 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Florida Republican Cory Mills traveled to Israel to help recuse dozens of Americans who are still stuck in the country.

Mills (R-Fla.) flew to Israel overnight in order to rescue Americans and to also help Israelis on the ground.

Mills expressed that he felt compelled to make the mission after Hamas attacked the Jewish State. He also said that he is “helping and showing solidarity with our Israeli brethren and helping Americans evacuate.”

In a phone call with The Floridan, the representative said that he was able to rescue 32 Americans so far. However, Mills reiterated that there are still “hundreds trapped” in Israel.

In September 2021, Mills also helped American families escape from Afghanistan.

The White House has yet to announce a plan on how the administration will assist Americans who are trapped in Israel.

John Kirby, Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, announced on Wednesday that the Biden administration is in “active conversation” regarding bringing U.S. citizens home.

“We’re in active touch with American citizens in Israel, many of them are dual nationalities,” he said. “There are still commercial carriers flying in and out and there are viable ground routes.” “Neither of those options may necessarily be feasible or affordable, so we are exploring a range of other options to assist if Americans want to leave, I’m just not at liberty to go into that,” Kirby continued.

As of Wednesday morning, 22 Americans have been reported dead, while more than 20 Americans are also still missing.

Additionally, a minimum of 1,200 Israelis have died as a result of the brutal attacks from the terrorist organization Hamas.

