Netanyahu: ‘Every Hamas Member Is A Dead Man’

6:34 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, declared at the first meeting of his country’s emergency cabinet that every member of Hamas was “a dead man.”

Israel must “operate by the rules of war,” according to President Joe Biden, who chimed in on the attacks in a press release.

1,200 people have died so far in Israel. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in more than 1,100 deaths.

While acknowledging the indignation and rage felt by the Israeli people, Biden encouraged Israel to abide by the Geneva Treaties’ guiding principles. He added a “be careful” warning to Iran, which has heavily supported the Hamas attacks.

The fierce political competition between Netanyahu and Gantz, which had erupted into huge rallies, was set aside earlier on Wednesday.

Gantz assured Israelis that the newly elected administration was “united” and prepared to “wipe this thing called Hamas off the face of the earth.”

The new interim government would also include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in addition to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gantz, the centrist head of the National Unity Party, and a former defense minister.

Yair Lapid, the head of the nation’s biggest opposition, has not yet joined the coalition.

“During the war period, no bills or government decisions will be promoted that do not concern the conduct of the war.”

“All senior appointments will be automatically extended during the war period.”

