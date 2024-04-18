NYPD Begins Detaining Columbia’s Anti-Israel Protesters After School President Calls To Clear Campus

OAN’s James Meyers
11:33 AM – Thursday, April 18, 2024
The New York Police Department (NYPD) flooded Columbia University in riot gear on Thursday afternoon and began arresting anti-Israel protesters after the president of the IVY League school called for the campus to be cleared.
President Minouche Shafik told students, faculty, and staff that she made the call despite her hopes that the move would “never be necessary.”
Just after 1 p.m., police forces covered in body armor and face shields stormed the Morningside Heights campus and surrounded the area, which was set up since early on Wednesday.
Police then began arresting the protesters at the scene, and blocked off 114th and 115th streets south of the main entrance of campus.
The protesters have been calling for Columbia University to pull away from “companies with ties to Israel,” according to the school’s newspaper. Meanwhile, members of Congress have accused Shafik of not taking more action against anti-Semitism at the school.
At least six NYPD corrections buses were also parked near the scene.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
