Bryan Kohberger Files Alibi, Claims He Was Driving To ‘See The Moon And Stars’ During Murders

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students MOSCOW, IDAHO – JANUARY 05: Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, has filed an alibi in regards to the night of the stabbings.

In a recent court document obtained by NBC News and CNN, 29-year-old Kohberger asserts that he was operating a vehicle in Pullman, Washington, on the evening of the killings.

In the filing, his defense team claims that he was driving at night “as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars,” according to CNN.

NBC also reported that during the trial, the defense plans to call an expert witness to the stand to attempt to corroborate the alibi by using Kohber’s cell phone data from the night of the killings.

Kohberger is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary related to the deaths of the four students who were tragically murdered in the same home.

The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators have tied him to the murders by using DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the scene, which was in the bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found dead.

The affidavit claims that during the course of looking into Kohberger’s prior phone pings, authorities discovered that at least 12 times before November 13th, 2022, the cell phone linked to him pinged in the vicinity of the 1122 King Road residence, where the killings occurred.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial was originally set for October 2nd. However, it has been delayed due to the 29-year-old suspect waiving his right to a speedy trial.

A new trial date has not been set yet, but if convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

