Officer Arrested After Allegedly Raping And Physically Abusing 13-Month-Old

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:30 PM – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

A Pennsylvania police officer has been arrested after allegedly raping and physically abusing a 13-month-old child.

On Tuesday, a member of the York Police Department, Steve Kyle Cugini, was arrested following an investigation after officers received a report of “severe bruising to a 13-month-old child.”

The toddler was taken to the Hershey Medical Center after the purported crime, which police say occurred sometime between April 11th and April 15th.

There, Pennsylvania State Police officers and the Dauphin County Child Abuse Team assessed the toddler’s injuries.

According to a press release, the investigation concluded that the female baby “suffered broke bones, severe bruising, and was the victim of sexual violence.”

Reports that cited charging documents stated that Cugini first blamed the injuries “on diaper rash, a fall, and the family dog.” However, after being questioned by police, he allegedly admitted that the injuries occurred while she was under his care.

After reports of the arrest surfaced, York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow issued a statement confirming that Cugini is a member of their department.

“It has come to our attention, a member of this department was arrested for an incident of alleged misconduct and criminal behavior, occurring in Dauphin County,” his statement read. “Per our protocol the individual has been immediately suspended as the investigation continues and the City looks to take the appropriate action.”

“As everyone knows, I will always be the first to fight and advocate for our people; but they also know (1) how I feel about kids, and (2) that I hold my Officers to the highest of standards (when it comes to representing this Department and engaging with the community)…” it continued.

The commissioner said he would be “the first to take swift and definitive action” if the “allegations are founded.”

Cugini was arrested on charges that include rape and aggravated indecent assault. He is currently being held at Dauphin County Jail on $200,000 bail.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

