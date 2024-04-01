NYC Will Sell ‘The NYPD’ Sandwich To Raise Money For Slain Officer Jonathan Diller’s Family

Stephanie Diller, the widow of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, carries her son Ryan at the funeral of her husband at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church on March 30, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Officer Diller was killed on March 25th when he was shot in Queens after approaching an illegally parked vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested, charged and are being held and without bail for the murder of Diller. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

2:50 PM – Monday, April 1, 2024

In memory of fallen New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller, a deli in Queens has introduced a special sandwich to honor him, with a portion of the sales directly going to Diller’s family.

On Monday, the newest sandwich at Queens-based Mario’s Meat Market and Gourmet Deli was announced, calling it “The NYPD,” in honor of officer Diller. The sandwich features “sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto, chicken, and arugula, dressed in a balsamic sauce.”

In addition to naming a sandwich in Diller’s honor, Mario’s Meat Market and Gourmet Deli will provide $5 to his family for each sale of “The NYPD.”

The owner of the deli, Joe DiGangi, stated that customers have already begun calling in frequently to place sandwich orders or to make donations to the family.

“I have two boys and a wife. Couldn’t imagine my wife going through life without me being there to help,” said DiGangi. “Our social media has been doing well. Let’s put these followers to good use and try to do something good for the family.”

When Diller was shot and killed by a long-time catch and release criminal on March 25th during a traffic stop in Queens, thousands of people showed up for his funeral in Long Island. During the funeral, he was promoted to detective first grade by Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Diller, who was 31-years-old at the time of his passing, served in the NYPD for three years. He left behind his 1-year-old son, Ryan, and his wife, Stephanie.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on March 25th, Diller was on patrol in Far Rockaway when he came upon a strange looking vehicle that was parked illegally at a bus stop.

The three-year department police veteran was then fatally shot in the stomach by a man in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul, according to police. The bullet hit him just under his bulletproof vest.

After an ongoing life-or-death fight for the murder weapon with another police sergeant, the suspected gunman, ex-con Guy Rivera, 34, was injured and taken into custody at the scene. Rivera was arraigned on Thursday and is now being held in jail without bail at Rikers Island on charges of attempted murder, murder of a police officer, and weapons possession.

Lindy Jones, 41, the driver of the car where the criminal was seated in the passenger seat, is also being held in jail without bond after being charged with felony gun possession.

Diller was laid to rest on Saturday after funeral ceremonies were held in Massapequa. Hundreds of uniformed officers, as well as former U.S. President Donald Trump, attended a two-day wake before the burial.

Since the police officer’s tragic death, the community has come together to support his family, and through the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation and other donors, they have raised almost $2 million for his widow.

As part of his contribution, Digangi will give the family a portion of the $16 NYPD sandwich’s sales revenue.

The deli currently has at least 250,000 followers on social media.

“Every little bit helps,” the deli owner explained. “We can’t bring Officer Diller back but at least we can give his wife a little peace of mind.”

