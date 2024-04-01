Vontae Davis, Former NFL Player, Found Dead At 35

Vontae Davis #23 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his second interception of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:56 PM -Monday, April 1, 2024

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has died at the age of 35, according to WSVN 7.

Davis’ body was discovered at a home belonging to his grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Police said there was no foul play suspected in his death.

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL and in surprising fashion retired in the middle of a game while he played for the Buffalo Bills.

Davis also played for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, while being a star in college at the University of Illinois before going to the NFL.

“#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!” Illinois assistant basketball coach Chester Frazier wrote on X.

Bobby Maze, a childhood friend of Davis, wrote about Davis’ passing on Facebook, according to TMZ.

“Life will never be the same without my brother,” Maze wrote. “Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo.”

“You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this.”

In February 2023, Davis was charged with driving under the influence in a Broward County, Florida crash in which his Tesla allegedly hit a truck that was reportedly disabled on the side of the highway.

Davis was shown to be asleep on the side of the road and struggled to stay conscious after being placed into a police vehicle by officers on scene.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay mourned Davis’ death, sharing an emotional testimony on X.

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family,” Irsay wrote.

Davis played a total of 121 games and had 22 interceptions to go along with 395 tackles. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.

