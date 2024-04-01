At Least 33 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Violent Easter Weekend In Chicago

Police investigate the scene where as many as 14 people were reported to have been shot on October 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Three juveniles were among those reported to have been wounded in the drive-by shooting, according to published reports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:30 PM – Monday, March 1, 2024

The Chicago Police Department responded to several incidents over the holiday weekend, a majority of which took place on the South and West sides of the city.

At least 33 people were shot between Friday night and Sunday, seven fatally, following a string of gun violence across the city.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot while standing in a parking lot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a silver sedan approached and someone inside fired multiple shots. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, a 41-year-old man was killed while sitting inside his home. Police said an unknown suspect approached the victim and shot him multiple times.

Hours later in the Homan Square neighborhood, a 33-year-old man was shot nine times while pumping gas. Three suspects got out of a vehicle and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene.

A 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat was also shot in the shoulder, ribs and arm. The man managed to drive them both to the hospital in critical condition.

On Easter Sunday, a 19-year-old woman, identified as Ariana Murphy, was fatally shot and four others aged 16, 17, 19 and 20-years-old were wounded on the city’s West side just before 1 a.m.

Authorities said a suspect opened fire on the victim while inside a business in the South Austin Neighborhood.

Hours later in the Austin neighborhood, two unknown suspects exited from a vehicle and opened fire at four men standing on the sidewalk.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck in the head, a 21-year-old man was shot in the groin, a 25-year old man was shot in the ankle, and another 25-year-old man was grazed in the thigh.

Police have not announced arrests for any of the incidents.

