North Korea Sends Balloons Full Of Excrement, Trash To South Korea

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Saturday, June 1, 2024

North Korea has reportedly sent hundreds of air balloons full of trash and excrement into South Korea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of South Korea stated that as of Wednesday morning, the military there had detected over 150 “large amounts of balloons” coming from the North, having started to notice them Tuesday night.

Images made public by the JCS show two enormous balloons carrying plastic bags and some broken packages spilling sheets of paper, plastic scraps, and what looks to be dirt onto sidewalks and roads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, released a statement regarding the move.

“As already warned by the [North Korean] vice minister of national defense, a large amount of waste paper and rubbish are being scattered in the border and deep areas of the ROK from the night of May 28,” Yo Jong stated. “According to the [South Korean] media, waste paper and rubbish were found not only in the border area with [North Korea] but also in Seoul and other parts of [South Korea].”

“The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the [South Korean] puppet army said that [North Korea] is scattering a large number of balloons over [South Korea] since last night,” the statement continues. “It urged [North Korea] to stop such an act at once, claiming that it is a clear violation of international law, an act seriously threatening the security of [South Korean] people, and an unethical and lowbrow act.”

According to the JCS, government agencies are currently analyzing the balloons that so far contain “filth and garbage,” and the military is collaborating with the United Nations Command.

“North Korea’s actions clearly violate international law and seriously threaten the safety of our citizens,” JCS stated. “All responsibility arising from the North Korean balloons lies entirely with North Korea, and we sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop its inhumane and low-level actions.”

South Korea issued a nationwide warning alert, telling its people to avoid unidentified balloon remains should they come across any.

