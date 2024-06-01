Biden Puts On Kansas City Chiefs Helmet, Welcomes Team To WH

President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: U.S. President Joe Biden puts on a team helmet presented to him by the NFL Kansas City Chiefs on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the Chiefs to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:52 AM – Saturday, June 1, 2024

President Joe Biden welcomes Kansas City chiefs to the White House and wears the Super Bowl champions’ helmet.

On Friday, Biden welcomed the current Super Bowl champions to the White House’s South Lawn in honor of their most recent victory.

“Put it on!” said tight end Travis Kelce after owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid gave the 81-year-old president the autographed gift on the White House lawn.

After making some brief remarks praising the team, Biden tried to do just that while holding the helmet above his head.

During the festivities, the president asked Kelce to take the podium.

“My fellow Americans,” he said. “I’m going to be honest, President Biden; they told me I’d get teased if I came up here, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Kelce had said, “So, I’ve been waiting for this,” at the podium the previous year before quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped in and intervened.

Kelce had shared in a June 2023 interview what he had planned to do at the podium before getting interrupted.

“Obviously, the president’s at the podium, it’s iconic, and how he addresses the public—’to my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude,” Kelce said.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and have been open about their hopes of winning a third consecutive one.

