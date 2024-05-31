Robert De Niro Stripped Of Award Following Trump Rant In Front Of Courthouse

US actor Robert De Niro speaks in support of US President Joe Biden outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments in New York City, on May 28, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:35 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is now retracting an award that it was slated to give liberal actor Robert De Niro, due to his anti-Trump rant outside of the courthouse where Trump’s so called hush money case was taking place.

Advertisement

On Friday, the organization announced that it was rescinding the award due to NAB’s “proudly bipartisan” views.

The NAB had previously planned to honor De Niro with the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award on Tuesday.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

Following the announcement that he was being stripped of NAB’s highest individual honor, De Niro released a statement.

“I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” he stated.

On behalf of the Biden campaign, the actor held a makeshift press conference on Tuesday outside of the Manhattan courthouse where the defense team for 45th President Donald Trump was delivering their final arguments of the day.

While there, the 80-year-old told reporters that Trump “wants to sow total chaos” and “destroy not only the city.”

“I hope this new ad campaign reaches outside the bubble to remind supporters of what a danger he is to our lives. This is not a threat. This is our reality. And that’s why I’ve joined the Biden-Harris campaign, because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president,” De Niro said while outside of the courthouse. “I owe this city a lot. And that’s why it’s so weird that Donald Trump is just across the street because he doesn’t belong in my city. I don’t know where he belongs, but he certainly doesn’t belong here,” he continued. “We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!