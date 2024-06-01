Pence Says Trump’s Conviction ‘Only Further Divides Us’

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence has broken silence regarding the conviction of Former President Donald Trump, stating that it will “further divide us.”

Pence spoke with Fox News Digital on Friday regarding the conviction of the 45th president.

“The conviction of former President Trump on politically motivated charges is an outrage and disservice to the nation,” Pence said.

“No one is above the law, but our courts must not become a tool to be used against political opponents,” Pence continued. “To millions of Americans, this was nothing more than a political prosecution driven by a Manhattan DA who ran for office on a pledge to indict the former president and this conviction undermines confidence in our system of justice.”

“This conviction also sends a terrible message to the wider world about the American justice system and only further divides us at a time when the American people are struggling under the failed policies of the Biden administration at home and abroad,” Pence added. “Having been convicted in a court of law, the former president has every right to appeal this conviction and I trust it will be overturned on appeal in a manner that will restore public confidence in our system of justice and equal treatment under the law.”

Trump was found guilty on all counts on Thursday in his New York ‘hush money’ trial, becoming the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of a crime.

The former president talked to reporters in the corridor outside the courtroom shortly after the jury’s decision.

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt, as a rigged trial and disgrace. It wouldn’t give us a venue change,” Trump said. “We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial.”

Trump said “the real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people.”

Pence, who has previously expressed opposition to the indictment against Trump, joined a long list of Republicans who are defending Trump against the conviction.

