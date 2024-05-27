Nikki Haley Visits Israel In Solidarity Trip

American politician Nikki Haley meets with Hamas attack survivor, Tali Biner, during a visit to the ‘Nova’ Festival site on May 27, 2024 in Re’eim, Israel. Haley was a former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, but ultimately withdrew from the contest as she failed to garner enough votes to challenge frontrunner Donald Trump.(Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

11:31 AM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Former presidential candidate and United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, visited the site of the musical festival attacked by Hamas terrorist on October 7th.

On Monday, Haley heard from survivors of the Nova Festival attack as part of her solidarity trip to the Jewish state.

She also visited other sites targeted by Hamas, including communities near the border with Gaza where many hostages were taken from.

Survivors of the attacks shared gruesome details about their ordeal.

“They made sure that the people won’t be recognizable, they shot people four and five times, like gunshots in the face just to make sure that people won’t be able to recognize their children, their sisters, their brothers,” Tali Binar, a survivor of the attack, said.

In remarks to the media, Haley said the U.S. should help Israel with whatever it needs and that it should stop telling them how to fight their war against Hamas.

