George Lucas Defends Star Wars Against ‘Woke’ Critics

(L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, director George Lucas and R2-D2 attend the ceremony honoring Mark Hamill with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 8, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez

10:39 AM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Star Wars creator George Lucas defended the film franchise from woke critics who said it is comprised mostly of White men.

While attending the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Lucas responded to the criticism of the first six movies arguing that they’re not comprised of mostly White men but of aliens.

Lucas added the idea was that all people are equal, whether they are big and furry or green.

“They would say, ‘It’s all White men,’” Lucas said. “Most of the people are aliens! The idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green or whatever. The idea is all people are equal.”

In response to criticism for the perceived lack of women, Lucas asked who they thought the heroes of the films are. He then pointed out that Carrie Fisher’s character Princess Leia was the head of the rebellion.

“Who do you think the heroes are in these stories?” he asked. “What do you think Princess Leia was? She’s the head of the rebellion. She’s the one that’s taking this young kid who doesn’t know anything and this boisterous, I-know-everything guy who can’t do anything and trying to save the rebellion with these clowns … And it’s the same thing with Queen Amidala.”

“You can’t just put a woman in pants and expect her to be a hero,” Lucas continued. “They can wear dresses, they can wear whatever they want. It’s their brains and their ability to think and plan and be logistical. That’s what the hero is.”

