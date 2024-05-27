Pres. Biden, VP Harris Mark Memorial Day At Arlington

US President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, in observance of Memorial Day on May 27, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

10:15 AM – Monday, May 27, 2024

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to mark this Memorial Day.

Biden participated in the wreath laying at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband also attended.

It is tradition for the president to speak at the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Biden expressed the need to remember and honor the sacrifice of the hundreds of thousands of women and men who have given their lives for this nation.

Numerous military and government organizations also conduct memorial services at Arlington.

All ceremonies and special events are free and open to the public.

