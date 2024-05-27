Trump Attorney: Jury Should Have Been Sequestered Over Holiday Weekend To Prevent Outside Influence

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his attorneys Christopher Kise (L) and Alina Habba (2nd-R) in New York State Supreme Court on December 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

11:57 AM – Monday, May 27, 2024

Trump attorney Alina Habba is warning that the jury in the New York trial could be subject to outside influence ahead of this week’s closing arguments.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” this weekend, Habba asserted that the jury should have been sequestered over the Memorial Day weekend.

“They should have been sequestered, because, in my opinion, these jurors are handling something that is completely unprecedented and unwarranted in America,” Habba stated.

Habba went on to voice that she has serious concerns that the jurors could be influenced by friends and family who have been watching the news.

“And for them to be able to be out and about on a holiday weekend with friends and families who have opinions, who are watching the news, TVs in the background at the pool party, I have serious concerns,” she continued. “If they’re left-wing and they’re watching MSDNC, as my client calls it, [MSNBC] or CNN, they’re not going to get fair news.”

“I have worries about them going back to whatever friends might have Trump derangement syndrome, forgetting all sense of reality, and coming back and sitting in that box and saying, you know what, I have got to take one for the [Democratic National Committee],” Habba said. “I don’t want that. I want law to [be] fact, because, if we can get that, we will win, we will not just get a hung jury, we will get an acquittal. So, let’s see.”

Closing statements have been set for Tuesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!